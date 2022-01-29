Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore at Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maryland-Eastern Shore faces Coppin State in some MEAC action as both teams are in need of wins.

Eastern Shore has started the season at 4-8 before having five consecutive games either postponed or canceled. The Lady Hawks won their last game but before that had lost six straight. Now, they're trying to get the season on track with a victory over Coppin State.

How to watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs Coppin State today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Watch the Maryland-Eastern Shore vs Coppin State match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles of Coppin State are currently on a two-game losing streak and are hoping not to fall further behind in the MEAC standings. It's been a very rocky season for the Eagles, who have not been able to get in any kind of rhythm.

Despite the small losing streak for Coppin State, it has a better overall and conference record. The Eagles are 2-2 in conference play and the Lady Hawks are 1-2.  

This could be a good opportunity for Eastern Shore to make it to .500 in the conference standings. Although, it isn't necessarily in danger of falling to the bottom as Delaware State is currently winless on the season.

Tune in to see both of these teams fight for position in the MEAC standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.  

