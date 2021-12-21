Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maryland at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Maryland looks to bounce back after losing to South Carolina as it takes on Coppin State on Tuesday
    Author:

    Maryland (9-3) will make a trip to Baltimore on Tuesday to face Coppin State (6-5) in a women's college basketball contest.

    How to Watch Maryland at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live stream the Maryland at Coppin State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Terrapins lost to No. 1 South Carolina in their most recent game, falling 66-59, the lowest scoring game of the year for the team. Maryland has now faced four ranked teams, losing three of those matchups, with the only win coming 79-76 against Baylor.

    Maryland ranks 10th in the country in points per game, led by 18.6 per game from Angel Reese and 17.3 from Ashley Owusu.

    As for Coppin State, the Eagles' best win by Her Hoop Stats rating was against La Salle, which ranks 164th in the country in that metric. The team has lost by double digits to both teams it has played that rank in the top 100 in HHS rating.

    The team ranks 254th in scoring offense and 159th in scoring defense. The team has hit the defensive glass effectively, ranking 56th in Division I in defensive boards per game.

    This is the 16th meeting of these teams, with Maryland winning the first 15, including a 93-36 win when the teams last met in 2018. Coppin State head coach Laura Harper is a former Maryland player.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Maryland at Coppin State

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    11:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    maryland women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball

    just now
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Qurum vs. Bousher

    4 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

    12 hours ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    13 hours ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) shoots over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    13 hours ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is stopped by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    13 hours ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates a touchdown pass with the offensive line during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    13 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black (41) defends during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    13 hours ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy