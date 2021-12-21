Maryland looks to bounce back after losing to South Carolina as it takes on Coppin State on Tuesday

Maryland (9-3) will make a trip to Baltimore on Tuesday to face Coppin State (6-5) in a women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Maryland at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

The Terrapins lost to No. 1 South Carolina in their most recent game, falling 66-59, the lowest scoring game of the year for the team. Maryland has now faced four ranked teams, losing three of those matchups, with the only win coming 79-76 against Baylor.

Maryland ranks 10th in the country in points per game, led by 18.6 per game from Angel Reese and 17.3 from Ashley Owusu.

As for Coppin State, the Eagles' best win by Her Hoop Stats rating was against La Salle, which ranks 164th in the country in that metric. The team has lost by double digits to both teams it has played that rank in the top 100 in HHS rating.

The team ranks 254th in scoring offense and 159th in scoring defense. The team has hit the defensive glass effectively, ranking 56th in Division I in defensive boards per game.

This is the 16th meeting of these teams, with Maryland winning the first 15, including a 93-36 win when the teams last met in 2018. Coppin State head coach Laura Harper is a former Maryland player.

