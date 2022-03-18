How to Watch Maryland vs. Delaware Women's March Madness first round

Skip to main content

How to Watch March Madness First Round Maryland vs. Delaware in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 13 Delaware looks to upset No. 4 Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in women's basketball.

Delaware heads into the NCAA Tournament on Friday on a three-game winning streak that includes the Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament title.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Maryland vs. Delaware in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Maryland vs. Delaware game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Hens have been red-hot as they have won 18 of their last 21 games to take home the CAA title and earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

They avenged two earlier season losses to Drexel to get the win in the conference championship game. The win improved their season record to 24-7.

Now, they will look to pull off a big upset against a Maryland team that lost two of its last three games.

The Terrapins had their eight-game winning streak snapped when they lost to Michigan near the end of the regular season before also losing to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament. Despite the losses to end the season, the Terps finished ranked No. 13 with a 21-8 record.

Friday, Maryland will hope that it's luck changes against a Delaware team looking to pull off a big upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

NCAA First Round Maryland vs. Delaware

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17826823
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
