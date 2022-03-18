Maryland vs. Delaware: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Maryland vs. Delaware: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch to see the No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-8) and the No. 13 seed Delaware Blue Hens (24-7) meet on Friday at 5:00 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Delaware
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Delaware
- The Terrapins average 78.1 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 62.6 the Blue Hens give up.
- When Maryland puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 21-3.
- Delaware is 19-7 when allowing fewer than 78.1 points.
- The Blue Hens' 72.0 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 67.0 the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.0 points, Delaware is 17-0.
- Maryland is 16-4 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.
- The Terrapins are college basketball's 10th-ranked scoring team (78.1 PPG), while the Blue Hens allow the rank 161st in points per game (62.6) in college basketball action.
- Delaware is the nation's 43rd-ranked offense (72.0 PPG), while Maryland is the 253rd-ranked defense (67.0).
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Iowa
W 81-69
Away
2/17/2022
Ohio State
W 77-72
Home
2/20/2022
Michigan
L 71-59
Away
2/25/2022
Indiana
W 67-64
Home
3/4/2022
Indiana
L 62-51
Home
3/18/2022
Delaware
-
Home
Delaware Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Towson
W 85-71
Away
3/5/2022
JMU
L 78-62
Away
3/11/2022
William & Mary
W 61-35
Home
3/12/2022
Towson
W 56-55
Home
3/13/2022
Drexel
W 63-59
Away
3/18/2022
Maryland
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: Delaware at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)