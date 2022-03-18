Maryland vs. Delaware: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Maryland vs. Delaware: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Delaware Blue Hens head coach Natasha Adair celebrates after cutting down the net while celebrating Colonial Athletic Association championship win against the Drexel Dragons at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Watch to see the No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-8) and the No. 13 seed Delaware Blue Hens (24-7) meet on Friday at 5:00 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Delaware

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

5:00 PM ET

Xfinity Center

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Delaware

The Terrapins average 78.1 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 62.6 the Blue Hens give up.

When Maryland puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 21-3.

Delaware is 19-7 when allowing fewer than 78.1 points.

The Blue Hens' 72.0 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 67.0 the Terrapins allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.0 points, Delaware is 17-0.

Maryland is 16-4 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.

The Terrapins are college basketball's 10th-ranked scoring team (78.1 PPG), while the Blue Hens allow the rank 161st in points per game (62.6) in college basketball action.

Delaware is the nation's 43rd-ranked offense (72.0 PPG), while Maryland is the 253rd-ranked defense (67.0).

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Iowa W 81-69 Away 2/17/2022 Ohio State W 77-72 Home 2/20/2022 Michigan L 71-59 Away 2/25/2022 Indiana W 67-64 Home 3/4/2022 Indiana L 62-51 Home 3/18/2022 Delaware - Home

Delaware Schedule