Maryland vs. Delaware: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Maryland vs. Delaware: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Delaware Blue Hens head coach Natasha Adair celebrates after cutting down the net while celebrating Colonial Athletic Association championship win against the Drexel Dragons at Daskalakis Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Watch to see the No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins (21-8) and the No. 13 seed Delaware Blue Hens (24-7) meet on Friday at 5:00 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Delaware

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Xfinity Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Delaware

  • The Terrapins average 78.1 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 62.6 the Blue Hens give up.
  • When Maryland puts up more than 62.6 points, it is 21-3.
  • Delaware is 19-7 when allowing fewer than 78.1 points.
  • The Blue Hens' 72.0 points per game are 5.0 more points than the 67.0 the Terrapins allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.0 points, Delaware is 17-0.
  • Maryland is 16-4 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.
  • The Terrapins are college basketball's 10th-ranked scoring team (78.1 PPG), while the Blue Hens allow the rank 161st in points per game (62.6) in college basketball action.
  • Delaware is the nation's 43rd-ranked offense (72.0 PPG), while Maryland is the 253rd-ranked defense (67.0).

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Iowa

W 81-69

Away

2/17/2022

Ohio State

W 77-72

Home

2/20/2022

Michigan

L 71-59

Away

2/25/2022

Indiana

W 67-64

Home

3/4/2022

Indiana

L 62-51

Home

3/18/2022

Delaware

-

Home

Delaware Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Towson

W 85-71

Away

3/5/2022

JMU

L 78-62

Away

3/11/2022

William & Mary

W 61-35

Home

3/12/2022

Towson

W 56-55

Home

3/13/2022

Drexel

W 63-59

Away

3/18/2022

Maryland

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Delaware at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
