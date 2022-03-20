How to Watch Maryland vs. FGCU: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Key Stats for Maryland vs. FGCU
- The 78.9 points per game the Terrapins average are 20.6 more points than the Eagles allow (58.3).
- Maryland is 21-6 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
- FGCU is 25-2 when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.
- The Eagles' 78.5 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 67.1 the Terrapins give up.
- FGCU is 22-0 when it scores more than 67.1 points.
- Maryland is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Terrapins are at the fifth spot in the country's scoring charts (78.9 PPG), while the Eagles allow the 68th-fewest points per game (58.3) in the country.
- FGCU is the nation's eighth-ranked offense (78.5 PPG), while Maryland is the 256th-ranked defense (67.1).
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Ohio State
W 77-72
Home
2/20/2022
Michigan
L 71-59
Away
2/25/2022
Indiana
W 67-64
Home
3/4/2022
Indiana
L 62-51
Home
3/18/2022
Delaware
W 102-71
Home
3/20/2022
FGCU
-
Home
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Jacksonville
W 78-55
Home
3/6/2022
North Florida
W 71-60
Home
3/9/2022
Stetson
W 82-67
Home
3/12/2022
Jacksonville State
W 69-54
Home
3/18/2022
Virginia Tech
W 84-81
Away
3/20/2022
Maryland
-
Away
How To Watch
March
20
2022
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Maryland Terrapins
TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)