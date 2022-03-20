Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. FGCU: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Braxtin Miller (10) drives toward Maryland Terrapins guard Katie Benzan (11) during the first quarter of the NCAA women's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes

How to Watch Maryland vs. FGCU

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Xfinity Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. FGCU

  • The 78.9 points per game the Terrapins average are 20.6 more points than the Eagles allow (58.3).
  • Maryland is 21-6 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
  • FGCU is 25-2 when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.
  • The Eagles' 78.5 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 67.1 the Terrapins give up.
  • FGCU is 22-0 when it scores more than 67.1 points.
  • Maryland is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 78.5 points.
  • The Terrapins are at the fifth spot in the country's scoring charts (78.9 PPG), while the Eagles allow the 68th-fewest points per game (58.3) in the country.
  • FGCU is the nation's eighth-ranked offense (78.5 PPG), while Maryland is the 256th-ranked defense (67.1).

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Ohio State

W 77-72

Home

2/20/2022

Michigan

L 71-59

Away

2/25/2022

Indiana

W 67-64

Home

3/4/2022

Indiana

L 62-51

Home

3/18/2022

Delaware

W 102-71

Home

3/20/2022

FGCU

-

Home

FGCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Jacksonville

W 78-55

Home

3/6/2022

North Florida

W 71-60

Home

3/9/2022

Stetson

W 82-67

Home

3/12/2022

Jacksonville State

W 69-54

Home

3/18/2022

Virginia Tech

W 84-81

Away

3/20/2022

Maryland

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Maryland Terrapins

TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
