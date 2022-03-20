How to Watch Maryland vs. Florida Gulf Coast NCAA Women's Tournament Second Round

Florida Gulf Coast looks to pull off another upset when it takes on Maryland in the second round of the Women's NCAA tournament on Sunday.

Florida Gulf Coast lost just two games all year long and was ranked in the Top 25 for most of the year. Despite that, the Eagles were still given a No. 12 seed for the tournament, but they didn't let it affect them as they took down No. 5 Virginia Tech 84-81 in the first round.

NCAA Second Round Maryland vs. Florida Gulf Coast in Women's College Basketball

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Kierstan Bell was great again for the Eagles and she scored 22 points in the win. She will once again be key for FGCU on Sunday when it tries to knock off Big Ten foe Maryland on Sunday afternoon.

The Terrapins will look to stop the Cinderella run for the Eagles in the second round and earn a berth into the Sweet 16.

Maryland easily took down Delaware in the first round as it routed the Blue Hens 102-71.

The Terrapins had lost two of three to end the season, but they took care of the overmatched Blue Hens to get the first-round win.

Maryland is capable of making a run in the tournament, but the Terrapins are going to have to find a way to slow down Bell if they want to avoid an upset against the very good Eagles.

