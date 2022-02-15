The Big Ten has a Top 25 clash on Monday night with the Maryland Terrapins and Iowa Hawkeyes squaring off.

This is the first game of the season between No. 13 Maryland (18-6) and No. 22 Iowa (16-6). These teams are playing great basketball and have added depth to the conference.

How to Watch Maryland at Iowa in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Maryland at Iowa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terrapins are coming off a 27-point thumping of Wisconsin behind Angel Reese’s 19 points and nine rebounds.

This season the Hawkeyes are led by one of the most dynamic scorers in the country and potent offensive forces.

Sophomore Caitlin Clark is having a monster season with 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She is coming off a historic freshman season with an even better second season.

In 22 games, she has three games of 40+ points and five games of 30+ points. Clark has peppered in five triple-doubles on top of her scoring prowess.

The key for the Terrapins will be stopping Clark and making her teammates beat them. Easier said than done for a player capable of a 40-point outburst, a triple-double or even both in the same game.

Can the Terrapins slow down potentially the best overall player in the country?

Regional restrictions may apply.