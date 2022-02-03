Two of the top offensive teams in the Big Ten face off with No. 17 Maryland visiting Michigan State on Thursday night. It's the only meeting of the year between the two teams.

Expect plenty of offense in East Lansing Thursday night. No. 17 Maryland visits Michigan State in a battle of two of the top offensive teams in the Big Ten. Both teams come in playing some of their best basketball of the year as well - Maryland has won three straight games coming in, and Michigan State has won four straight.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Maryland has scored at least 80 points in three of its last four games. The Terrapins are averaging 81.5 points per game this season, which ranks No. 3 in the conference and No. 6 among all Division-I teams. At 15-6 on the season and 7-3 in conference play, the Terrapins are currently No. 5 in the Big Ten standings.

Michigan State is just one spot back in the standings at 12-8 overall and 6-3 against Big Ten opponents. The Spartans also feature a potent offense, scoring 74.7 points per game which ranks No. 5 in the conference.

On their current four-game winning streak, the Spartans have wins over Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, and Northwestern. Three of those four have come by double-digit margins.

Tip-off for this one is set for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can catch the action on the Big Ten Network.

