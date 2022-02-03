Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top offensive teams in the Big Ten face off with No. 17 Maryland visiting Michigan State on Thursday night. It's the only meeting of the year between the two teams.

Expect plenty of offense in East Lansing Thursday night. No. 17 Maryland visits Michigan State in a battle of two of the top offensive teams in the Big Ten. Both teams come in playing some of their best basketball of the year as well - Maryland has won three straight games coming in, and Michigan State has won four straight.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Maryland vs. Michigan State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maryland has scored at least 80 points in three of its last four games. The Terrapins are averaging 81.5 points per game this season, which ranks No. 3 in the conference and No. 6 among all Division-I teams. At 15-6 on the season and 7-3 in conference play, the Terrapins are currently No. 5 in the Big Ten standings.

Michigan State is just one spot back in the standings at 12-8 overall and 6-3 against Big Ten opponents. The Spartans also feature a potent offense, scoring 74.7 points per game which ranks No. 5 in the conference.

On their current four-game winning streak, the Spartans have wins over Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, and Northwestern. Three of those four have come by double-digit margins.

Tip-off for this one is set for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can catch the action on the Big Ten Network.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

February
3
2022

Maryland vs. Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

nc state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at NC State in Women's College Basketball

37 seconds ago
DREXEL BASKETBALL
College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at Delaware

37 seconds ago
Louisville Boston College Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville vs. Clemson

37 seconds ago
Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Aaron Wheeler (1) drives past Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) for a dunk attempt in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's vs. Georgetown

37 seconds ago
maryland women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State

37 seconds ago
ucla-basketball
SI Guide

Arizona, UCLA Face Off Again in Pac-12 Men’s Clash

1 hour ago
imago1009494155h
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Cameroon vs. Egyp

4 hours ago
soccer fans
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Al Jazira Club vs. AS Pirae

6 hours ago
Boston University Vermont Women's Hockey
2022 Winter Olympics

Women's Hockey: Finland vs. U.S.: Live Stream

9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy