How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Expect plenty of offense in East Lansing Thursday night. No. 17 Maryland visits Michigan State in a battle of two of the top offensive teams in the Big Ten. Both teams come in playing some of their best basketball of the year as well - Maryland has won three straight games coming in, and Michigan State has won four straight.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022
Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Live stream Maryland vs. Michigan State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Maryland has scored at least 80 points in three of its last four games. The Terrapins are averaging 81.5 points per game this season, which ranks No. 3 in the conference and No. 6 among all Division-I teams. At 15-6 on the season and 7-3 in conference play, the Terrapins are currently No. 5 in the Big Ten standings.
Michigan State is just one spot back in the standings at 12-8 overall and 6-3 against Big Ten opponents. The Spartans also feature a potent offense, scoring 74.7 points per game which ranks No. 5 in the conference.
On their current four-game winning streak, the Spartans have wins over Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, and Northwestern. Three of those four have come by double-digit margins.
Tip-off for this one is set for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can catch the action on the Big Ten Network.
Regional restrictions may apply.