No. 8 Maryland travels to New Jersey for an NCAA women's basketball contest against Rutgers.

The No. 8 Maryland women's basketball team (7–2) will go on the road on Sunday to face Rutgers (4–5) in a Big Ten contest.

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Rutgers has lost four in a row, with the last Scarlet Knights win coming on Nov. 19 against Harvard. The team has lost to all three teams it has faced that have a top 100 Her Hoop Stats rating, with its top win by that metric coming against 113th-ranked Fairfield.

The offense has struggled, ranking 306th in the country in points per game. The team's leading scorer, Osh Brown, is averaging just 8.1 points.

As for Maryland, the Terrapins lost two games against top 10 opponents at the Baha Mar Hoops Championship, falling to No. 2 NC State and No. 4 Stanford. The team rebounded with a win over Miami last game and has also defeated No. 5 Baylor.

Maryland is seventh in scoring offense at 84.6 points per game, with Angel Reese averaging 18.9 per game despite ranking seventh on the team in minutes per game. She's shooting 55% from the floor.

This is the first game of Big Ten play for these teams. Maryland won 91–87 the last time these two teams met.

