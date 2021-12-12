Skip to main content
    How to Watch Maryland at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the best women's basketball teams in the nation meet on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    No. 1 South Carolina (9-0) will play host to No. 8 Maryland (9-2) on Sunday in a non-conference women's basketball game, with the Gamecocks looking for a fourth win over a top 10 opponent.

    How to Watch Maryland at South Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream Maryland at South Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Those first three wins came against NC State, Oregon and UConn, with the Gamecocks winning two of those games by double-digits. 

    Dawn Staley's team is fifth in average margin of victory at 25.7 points, with Aliyah Boston leading the scoring with 16.8 points per game. Boston also blocks 2.6 shots per night while averaging 9.0 rebounds.

    As for the Terrapins, the team has lost a pair of games, losing both of its contests in the Bahamas against top 10 teams NC State and Stanford. The team does have a win over a top 10 Baylor team though and has rebounded after the Stanford loss to win three in a row.

    Maryland is eighth in PPG, led by 18.5 per contest from Angel Reese and 17.9 for Ashley Owusu.

    These teams last met in 2019, with South Carolina beating Maryland 63-54.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

