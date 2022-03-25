Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. Stanford in Women's Basketball: Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The defending champions in women's college basketball, Stanford, looks to reach the Elite Eight once again when it takes on Maryland on Friday night in the Sweet 16.

The top seed in the Spokane Region, Stanford, puts its 22-game win streak on the line when the Cardinal take on No. 4 seed Maryland in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.

Entering the tournament ranked second in the country, the defending champs have yet to be tested with lopsided wins over Montana State (78-37) and Kansas (91-65) in the first two rounds. The Terps have also cruised to double-digit victories over Delaware (102-71) and Florida Gulf Coast (89-65) to reach the Sweet 16.

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup Between Maryland and Stanford Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Maryland vs. Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Although the final score indicates a blowout, No. 1 Stanford let No. 8 Kansas hang around until the end of the third quarter before turning it on in the final frame to pull away. Lexie Hull led the way with a career-high 36 points and six three-pointers to along with six steals.

As for the Terps, they ended Florida Gulf Coast’s upset bid with a 19-0 run bridging the second and third quarters to take control of the game. Diamond Miller led Maryland with 24 points and nine rebounds.

The winner of Stanford-Maryland will take on the Ohio State-Texas victor in the Elite Eight on Sunday. 

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Maryland vs. Stanford

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
