UMass heads on the road with a six-game winning streak on the line when it takes on Davidson in women's basketball.

With UMass on a six-game winning streak, the Minutewomen will head south to face Davidson on Sunday, who have lost three consecutive contests against UMass.

How to Watch Massachusetts at Davidson in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Massachusetts at Davidson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Minutewomen are red-hot ahead of their road clash with Davidson in Atlantic 10 action, riding a six-game winning streak and a 9-1 record away from Amherst this season.

The 2021-22 UMass squad became the first team in program history to win at least 21 games by erasing a 15-point deficit against Fordham in its last outing. Leading the way for the Minutewomen was Sam Breen’s team-high 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Destiney Philoxy also recorded a double-double with 12 points and a career-best 10 boards.

UMass used a 15-0 run in the second half to erase Fordham’s lead, then staved off a late push by the Rams to close out the game and the win 60-57.

Despite 27 points from Chloe Welch, Davidson fell to La Salle in their most recent game on Wednesday and return home after losing two games in a row on the road.

Regional restrictions may apply.