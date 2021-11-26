Skip to main content
    November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis at Loyola Marymount in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    LMU hosts Memphis as part of this year's Thanksgiving Classic. This is the first time that these two programs have faced each other.
    Memphis (4-1) goes on the road on Friday to face Loyola Marymount (1-2) in the Thanksgiving Classic, a four-team event in Los Angeles that features games on Friday and Saturday.

    How to Watch Memphis at Loyola Marymount in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live Stream Memphis at Loyola Marymount on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Memphis is coming off of a 53-51 win over Liberty. The Tigers allow 54.8 points per game this season, the 53rd-best mark in Division I. The team has an average margin of victory of 15.4.

    Jamirah Shutes leads the team in scoring at 11.2 PPG, though she's only shooting 36.4% from the floor.

    Fifth-year senior Alana Davis is grabbing 2.6 offensive rebounds per game, making her a big part of why Memphis has been so good on the glass. The team is 35th in the country in offensive rebounds per game and 31st in total rebounds per game.

    LMU is coming off of its first win, a 69-66 victory over Utah State. Five Lions scored in double figures in that game, led by 14 from both Kimora Sykes and Jasmine Jones. Ariel Johnson leads the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game, but shot just 3-for-10 against Utah State.

    This is the first time that these two programs have faced each other.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

