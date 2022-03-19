How to Watch Mercer vs UConn in Women's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Tournament First Round: Mercer vs UConn in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 15 seed Mercer takes on national power UConn on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Mercer comes into Friday's first-round game on a 12 game winning streak and has won 17 of its last 18 games.

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Mercer vs UConn in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WYTV- Youngstown)

Live stream the Mercer vs UConn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears finished the regular season 20-6 and 13-1 in the Southern Conference to win the conference title. They followed that up by easily winning the conference tournament when it beat Furman 73-54 in the championship game.

Things get much tougher on Friday when it takes on perennial power UConn in the first round.

The Huskies won yet another conference tournament this year when it beat Villanova 70-40 in the Big East final.

The win was their 10th in a row and avenged a shocking loss to the Wildcats earlier this year.

The Huskies finished the year 25-6 and have benefited from getting Paige Bueckers back from a knee injury she suffered earlier in the season.

A lot of people have seemed to have forgotten about the Huskies, but they are still one of the favorites to make it back to the Final Four and win yet another national title.

