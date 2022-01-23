Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami at Boston College in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami visits Boston College on Sunday in an ACC women's basketball contest.

Miami (10-6) will go on the road on Sunday to take on conference foe Boston College (13-5) in a women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Miami at Boston College today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Watch Miami at Boston College online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hurricanes are coming off of a 59-52 win over Florida State, with Kelsey Marshall scoring 21 points on 7-for-19 shooting to lead the Hurricanes. She was 5-for-14 from three and grabbed five rebounds. Two other Miami players, Mykea Gray and Destiny Harden, scored in double figures in the win. The victory moved Miami to .500 in conference play. The team has now won three of its last four games, including a 46-45 upset win over a ranked Georgia Tech team.

Boston College is coming off of a 73-71 win over ranked Notre Dame. The Eagles have won five of six, with the only loss in that span coming against No. 2 Louisville.

Against Notre Dame, Cameron Swartz put the team on her back, scoring 28 points on 10-for-22 shooting and adding five rebounds and four assists. Makayla Dickens added 20 points and five assists off the bench, shooting 7-for-14 and 6-for-10 from three.

