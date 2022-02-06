Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami at North Carolina in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami heads to North Carolina on Sunday afternoon looking to upset the Tar Heels in an ACC battle.

Miami hits the road for the first of two straight road games when it travels to North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Miami at North Carolina in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Miami at North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hurricanes come into the game after beating Syracuse 71-65 on Thursday night. The win got them back to .500 in the ACC at 5-5.

It has been an up-and-down month for them as they have alternated wins and losses over the last seven games.

Sunday, Miami will look to win its second straight game for the first time since the middle of January.

North Carolina will look to keep them from doing that as it also tries to win a second straight after it won at Wake Forest on Thursday.

The Tar Heels are now 7-4 in the ACC but they have also had an up and down stretch as they have alternated wins and losses over the last nine.

Both teams have struggled with consistency lately and are desperate to pick up a second straight win, which should make this a great game.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Miami at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
