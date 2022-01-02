Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami at Virginia in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami goes for its fourth straight win Sunday afternoon when it travels to Virginia for an ACC clash.
    Author:

    Note: Game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Virginia team.

    Miami will get back on the court for the first time since Dec. 12 when it beat Robert Morris 86–45. The win was the Hurricanes' third straight and improved their record to 7–3.

    How to Watch Miami at Virginia in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Miami at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hurricanes began the year with four straight wins but ran into some trouble, losing three in a row before once again going on a winning streak. It has been a back-and-forth season for the Hurricanes.

    On Sunday, they head to Virginia to open ACC play against the Cavaliers.

    Virginia hasn't played since losing to NC State on Dec. 19. The Cavaliers lost that game 82–55 against the No. 5 Wolfpack.

    That loss was their second in a row after they had won two in a row. It has been a tough start for the Cavaliers as they are just 3–8 on the year and 0–1 in the ACC.

    On Sunday afternoon, Virginia will look to pull off a big upset against a streaking Miami team and pick up its first ACC win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Miami at Virginia in Women's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Under Armour All-America Game
    High School Football

    How to Watch Under Armour All-America Game

    22 minutes ago
    Memphis Saint Louis
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Richmond at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) fouls Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan State at Northwestern in Men's College Basketball

    22 minutes ago
    smu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCF at SMU in Men's College Basketball

    22 minutes ago
    virginia women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Miami at Virginia in Women's College Basketball

    22 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Bills

    1 hour ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Jets

    1 hour ago
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

    1 hour ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs at Bengals

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy