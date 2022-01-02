Miami goes for its fourth straight win Sunday afternoon when it travels to Virginia for an ACC clash.

Note: Game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Virginia team.

Miami will get back on the court for the first time since Dec. 12 when it beat Robert Morris 86–45. The win was the Hurricanes' third straight and improved their record to 7–3.

How to Watch Miami at Virginia in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Hurricanes began the year with four straight wins but ran into some trouble, losing three in a row before once again going on a winning streak. It has been a back-and-forth season for the Hurricanes.

On Sunday, they head to Virginia to open ACC play against the Cavaliers.

Virginia hasn't played since losing to NC State on Dec. 19. The Cavaliers lost that game 82–55 against the No. 5 Wolfpack.

That loss was their second in a row after they had won two in a row. It has been a tough start for the Cavaliers as they are just 3–8 on the year and 0–1 in the ACC.

On Sunday afternoon, Virginia will look to pull off a big upset against a streaking Miami team and pick up its first ACC win.

