The University of Miami women's college basketball team takes on Wake Forest on Thursday night in this intriguing ACC matchup.

How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The Lady Canes enter the matchup with a 10-7 record, 3-4 in conference play, and coming off of a defeat.

Their most recent matchup was a one-sided 79-66 against Boston College in which they had five players score double-digit points: Karla Erjavec, Destiny Harden, Kelsey Marshall, Ja'Leah Williams and Lola Pendande, who led the way with 13 points.

Wake Forest, on the other hand, has fared better overall but far worse in conference play, with a 12-8 record but a 2-7 split in conference play. The Lady Demon Deacons enter the matchup on a five-game losing streak, most recently getting dominated by No. 5 Louisville, 72-60.

Wake Forest is led by Jewel Spear, who is averaging 19.6 points and 4.2 rebounds on the campaign. It will be up to Miami to slow her down to greatly heighten its chances of winning.

To catch the ACC women's college basketball matchup, tune into NESN Plus at 7:00 p.m. ET.

