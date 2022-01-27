Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami faces Wake Forest in this intriguing ACC matchup on Thursday night in women's college basketball.

The University of Miami women's college basketball team takes on Wake Forest on Thursday night in this intriguing ACC matchup.

How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Miami at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lady Canes enter the matchup with a 10-7 record, 3-4 in conference play, and coming off of a defeat. 

Their most recent matchup was a one-sided 79-66 against Boston College in which they had five players score double-digit points: Karla Erjavec, Destiny Harden, Kelsey Marshall, Ja'Leah Williams and Lola Pendande, who led the way with 13 points.

Wake Forest, on the other hand, has fared better overall but far worse in conference play, with a 12-8 record but a 2-7 split in conference play. The Lady Demon Deacons enter the matchup on a five-game losing streak, most recently getting dominated by No. 5 Louisville, 72-60.

Wake Forest is led by Jewel Spear, who is averaging 19.6 points and 4.2 rebounds on the campaign. It will be up to Miami to slow her down to greatly heighten its chances of winning.

To catch the ACC women's college basketball matchup, tune into NESN Plus at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Miami at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers

3 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins

3 minutes ago
DREXEL BASKETBALL
College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at James Madison

3 minutes ago
miami women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
imago0028757278h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Mexico

3 minutes ago
soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Chile vs Argentina

3 minutes ago
US MENS SOCCER
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch United States vs. El Salvador

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy