Miami (FL) vs. South Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. South Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 8 seed Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-13) and the No. 9 seed South Florida Bulls (24-8) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 11:30 AM.

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. South Florida

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Key Stats for Miami (FL) vs. South Florida

The Hurricanes score 5.6 more points per game (59.4) than the Bulls allow (53.8).

Miami (FL) is 15-5 when scoring more than 53.8 points.

South Florida is 17-2 when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.

The Bulls put up only 4.0 more points per game (60.7) than the Hurricanes allow (56.7).

South Florida has put together an 18-0 record in games it scores more than 56.7 points.

Miami (FL)'s record is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.

The Hurricanes are college basketball's 278th-ranked scoring team (59.4 PPG), while the Bulls allow the rank 12th in points per game (53.8) in college basketball action.

South Florida is the country's 249th-ranked offense (60.7 PPG), while Miami (FL) is the 41st-ranked defense (56.7).

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Clemson W 76-40 Home 3/3/2022 Duke W 61-55 Home 3/4/2022 Louisville W 61-59 Away 3/5/2022 Notre Dame W 57-54 Away 3/6/2022 NC State L 60-47 Away 3/18/2022 South Florida - Home

South Florida Schedule