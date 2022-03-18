Miami (FL) vs. South Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. South Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 seed Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-13) and the No. 9 seed South Florida Bulls (24-8) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 11:30 AM.
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. South Florida
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Miami (FL) vs. South Florida
- The Hurricanes score 5.6 more points per game (59.4) than the Bulls allow (53.8).
- Miami (FL) is 15-5 when scoring more than 53.8 points.
- South Florida is 17-2 when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.
- The Bulls put up only 4.0 more points per game (60.7) than the Hurricanes allow (56.7).
- South Florida has put together an 18-0 record in games it scores more than 56.7 points.
- Miami (FL)'s record is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.
- The Hurricanes are college basketball's 278th-ranked scoring team (59.4 PPG), while the Bulls allow the rank 12th in points per game (53.8) in college basketball action.
- South Florida is the country's 249th-ranked offense (60.7 PPG), while Miami (FL) is the 41st-ranked defense (56.7).
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Clemson
W 76-40
Home
3/3/2022
Duke
W 61-55
Home
3/4/2022
Louisville
W 61-59
Away
3/5/2022
Notre Dame
W 57-54
Away
3/6/2022
NC State
L 60-47
Away
3/18/2022
South Florida
-
Home
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
East Carolina
W 68-60
Away
3/2/2022
Houston
W 71-38
Home
3/8/2022
Memphis
W 63-53
Home
3/9/2022
Houston
W 58-50
Home
3/10/2022
UCF
L 53-45
Away
3/18/2022
Miami (FL)
-
Away
How To Watch
March
18
2022
First Round: South Florida vs. Miami
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)