Miami (FL) vs. South Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. South Florida: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Fort Worth, TX, USA; The UCF Knights celebrate punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament after defeating the South Florida Bulls in the American Conference Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 seed Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-13) and the No. 9 seed South Florida Bulls (24-8) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 11:30 AM.

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. South Florida

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Colonial Life Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Miami (FL) vs. South Florida

  • The Hurricanes score 5.6 more points per game (59.4) than the Bulls allow (53.8).
  • Miami (FL) is 15-5 when scoring more than 53.8 points.
  • South Florida is 17-2 when allowing fewer than 59.4 points.
  • The Bulls put up only 4.0 more points per game (60.7) than the Hurricanes allow (56.7).
  • South Florida has put together an 18-0 record in games it scores more than 56.7 points.
  • Miami (FL)'s record is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The Hurricanes are college basketball's 278th-ranked scoring team (59.4 PPG), while the Bulls allow the rank 12th in points per game (53.8) in college basketball action.
  • South Florida is the country's 249th-ranked offense (60.7 PPG), while Miami (FL) is the 41st-ranked defense (56.7).

Miami (FL) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Clemson

W 76-40

Home

3/3/2022

Duke

W 61-55

Home

3/4/2022

Louisville

W 61-59

Away

3/5/2022

Notre Dame

W 57-54

Away

3/6/2022

NC State

L 60-47

Away

3/18/2022

South Florida

-

Home

South Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

East Carolina

W 68-60

Away

3/2/2022

Houston

W 71-38

Home

3/8/2022

Memphis

W 63-53

Home

3/9/2022

Houston

W 58-50

Home

3/10/2022

UCF

L 53-45

Away

3/18/2022

Miami (FL)

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: South Florida vs. Miami

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
