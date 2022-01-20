In-state rivalries always bring out the best in teams. Expect nothing less when Miami and Florida State play each other on Thursday night.

Miami is coming off a loss, while Florida State is coming off a win. The game has even more significance with it being teams from the same state.

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Senior guard Morgan Jones delivered her sixth career 20-point game, as well as her third this season, scoring 20 points at Clemson in a 79-68 win on Jan. 18. FSU (8-7, 2-3) is coming off a 53 % shooting effort (30-for-57) at Clemson. That marked the fourth game at 50 percent or better this season.

One of the Seminoles' biggest weapons is their bench. It has outscored 14 of their 15 opponents this season in bench points and have recorded 20+ points off the bench in 10 consecutive games.

The Hurricanes (9-6, 2-3) fell short of an upset against Duke, losing 58-49. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi and Kelsey Marshall scored 34 of Miami’s 49 points. Djaldi-Tabdi had a career-high 19 points, while Marshall added 15 points for her 11th double-digit game of the season.

The Seminoles lead the Hurricanes in the all-time series, 48-16, and have won the last seven games played at home.

