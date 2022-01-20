Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In-state rivalries always bring out the best in teams. Expect nothing less when Miami and Florida State play each other on Thursday night.

Miami is coming off a loss, while Florida State is coming off a win. The game has even more significance with it being teams from the same state. 

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Miami vs. Florida State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Senior guard Morgan Jones delivered her sixth career 20-point game, as well as her third this season, scoring 20 points at Clemson in a 79-68 win on Jan. 18. FSU (8-7, 2-3) is coming off a 53 % shooting effort (30-for-57) at Clemson. That marked the fourth game at 50 percent or better this season. 

One of the Seminoles' biggest weapons is their bench. It has outscored 14 of their 15 opponents this season in bench points and have recorded 20+ points off the bench in 10 consecutive games.

The Hurricanes (9-6, 2-3) fell short of an upset against Duke, losing 58-49. Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi and Kelsey Marshall scored 34 of Miami’s 49 points. Djaldi-Tabdi had a career-high 19 points, while Marshall added 15 points for her 11th double-digit game of the season.

The Seminoles lead the Hurricanes in the all-time series, 48-16, and have won the last seven games played at home. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Miami vs. Florida State

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the overtime shootout period as the Stars fans look on at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

33 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

33 seconds ago
Jan 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

33 seconds ago
Jan 18, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Buffalo Sabres goalie Michael Houser (32) makes a save in the third period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

33 seconds ago
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

33 seconds ago
Jan 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) celebrates a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

33 seconds ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Gonzaga

33 seconds ago
Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Drexel vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

33 seconds ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) and Morehead State Eagles forward Jaylen Sebree (2) defend in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15
College Basketball

Belmont vs. Morehead State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

33 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy