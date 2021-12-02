Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami at Maryland in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami faces its second straight Top 10 opponent on Thursday when it plays No. 8 Maryland.
    Author:

    The No 8 Maryland women's basketball team (6-2) will host Miami (4-2) on Thursday, with both teams entering the contest on a two-game losing streak.

    How to Watch Miami at Maryland in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream Miami at Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maryland was as high as No. 2 in the country after it beat Baylor, but double-digit losses to Top 10 teams NC State and Stanford at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship knocked the Terrapins down the rankings.

    Still, Maryland is eighth in scoring offense at 84.9 points per game. Angel Reese leads the team in scoring at 18.0 PPG, while Ashley Owusu is second at 17.9. This is a deep squad, as Reese and Owusu rank outside of the top four on the team in minutes per game.

    As for Miami, the Hurricanes are coming off of a close loss to No. 6 Indiana, losing by just two points. Miami ranks 25th in scoring defense. Leading scorer Kelsey Marshall (13.0 PPG) is swiping away 1.3 steals per contest.

    Maryland has won the last three meetings of these teams, with a 79-71 victory in 2017 when the teams last met.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Miami at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    jaren jackson grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Grizzlies

    47 seconds ago
    clemson women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Clemson in Women's College Basketball

    47 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Miami at Maryland

    47 seconds ago
    dak prescott cowboys
    NFL

    How to Watch Cowboys at Saints

    47 seconds ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Bruins at Predators

    47 seconds ago
    Minnesota Wild
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Wild

    47 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Knicks

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Raptors

    30 minutes ago
    new york islanders
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Islanders

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy