Miami faces its second straight Top 10 opponent on Thursday when it plays No. 8 Maryland.

The No 8 Maryland women's basketball team (6-2) will host Miami (4-2) on Thursday, with both teams entering the contest on a two-game losing streak.

How to Watch Miami at Maryland in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Maryland was as high as No. 2 in the country after it beat Baylor, but double-digit losses to Top 10 teams NC State and Stanford at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship knocked the Terrapins down the rankings.

Still, Maryland is eighth in scoring offense at 84.9 points per game. Angel Reese leads the team in scoring at 18.0 PPG, while Ashley Owusu is second at 17.9. This is a deep squad, as Reese and Owusu rank outside of the top four on the team in minutes per game.

As for Miami, the Hurricanes are coming off of a close loss to No. 6 Indiana, losing by just two points. Miami ranks 25th in scoring defense. Leading scorer Kelsey Marshall (13.0 PPG) is swiping away 1.3 steals per contest.

Maryland has won the last three meetings of these teams, with a 79-71 victory in 2017 when the teams last met.

