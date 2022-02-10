Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami at Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in women's college basketball action, Miami will hit the road to take on Notre Dame.

While there are good matchups to choose from Thursday night, fans won't want to miss Miami hitting the road to take on No. 18 ranked Notre Dame. Both teams have been solid this season and should put on a good show.

How to Watch the Miami Hurricanes at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live Stream the Miami Hurricanes at Notre Dame Fighting Irish game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of this evening's matchup, the Hurricanes are 12-9 and are looking to pull off a massive upset. If they want to work their way into tournament contention, this is a must-win game for them. Miami is fresh off of a blowout 85-38 loss at the hands of No. 24 ranked North Carolina and will look to bounce back strong.

On the other side of the court, the Fighting Irish are looking like a legitimate contender this season. Notre Dame is 18-5 entering this game and as previously mentioned are the No. 18 ranked team in the country. Last time out, the Fighting Irish ended up losing to Florida State by a final score of 70-65.

Both of these teams are looking to get back to winning after rough losses. Notre Dame is heavily favored to win this game, but every college basketball fan loves a good upset. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Miami at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

boston college women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Boston College

2 minutes ago
miami women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Notre Dame

2 minutes ago
wagner
College Basketball

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's at Wagner

1 hour ago
towson
College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Towson

1 hour ago
chris-paul-devin-booker
SI Guide

Suns, Bucks Meet in Phoenix in Post-Deadline Clash

1 hour ago
nantes
Coupe de France

How to Watch Nantes vs. Bastia in Canada

3 hours ago
liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Leicester City

3 hours ago
clemson women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Clemson

4 hours ago
USATSI_17402884
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at College Park Skyhawks

7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy