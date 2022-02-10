How to Watch Miami at Notre Dame

On Thursday night in women's college basketball action, Miami will hit the road to take on Notre Dame.

While there are good matchups to choose from Thursday night, fans won't want to miss Miami hitting the road to take on No. 18 ranked Notre Dame. Both teams have been solid this season and should put on a good show.

How to Watch the Miami Hurricanes at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Ahead of this evening's matchup, the Hurricanes are 12-9 and are looking to pull off a massive upset. If they want to work their way into tournament contention, this is a must-win game for them. Miami is fresh off of a blowout 85-38 loss at the hands of No. 24 ranked North Carolina and will look to bounce back strong.

On the other side of the court, the Fighting Irish are looking like a legitimate contender this season. Notre Dame is 18-5 entering this game and as previously mentioned are the No. 18 ranked team in the country. Last time out, the Fighting Irish ended up losing to Florida State by a final score of 70-65.

Both of these teams are looking to get back to winning after rough losses. Notre Dame is heavily favored to win this game, but every college basketball fan loves a good upset. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

