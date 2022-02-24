The No. 23 Hokies look to defend their home court where they are 11-1 this season against conference rival Miami (16-10). The Hurricanes are riding a four-game win streak.

How to Watch Miami at Virginia Tech in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Last week’s loss to No. 3 Louisville snapped a five-game win streak for the Hokies, who have also won four in a row over the Hurricanes dating back to the 2019 season.

In their last matchup in the 2020-21 season, four Hokies tallied double figures as Virginia Tech led by as many as 15 points in a 72-64 victory in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Virginia Tech would eventually lose to tournament champions NC State in the next round, but its current four-game win streak is the longest against the Hurricanes in program history.

In its most recent action, Miami held off Georgia Tech 51-39 behind a shutdown defensive performance and 12 points from Karla Erjavec on Sunday.

The Hokies look to say hot against the Hurricanes with two games remaining in the regular season.

