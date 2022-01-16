Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Maryland in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two ranked Big Ten programs meet on Sunday as Michigan visits Maryland.

No. 8 Maryland (12-4) will host No. 11 Michigan (14-2) on Sunday in a Big Ten women's college basketball contest.

How to Watch Michigan at Maryland today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Michigan at Maryland online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maryland is 4-1 in conference play, with the only loss coming in overtime to Indiana. The team's four losses this year have all been to teams ranked in the top 10. The team has struggled in these top matchups, with its only win over a ranked foe coming against Baylor.

The Terrapins are fifth in the nation in points per game at 83.3, led by Angel Reese's 18.2 points per game and Ashley Owusu's 16.3.

As for Michigan, the Wolverines are 5-1 in conference play, losing only to Nebraska in what was a strange game, as Michigan scored just 58 points, far below its season average of 72.8.

The team's other loss is to Louisville. It has wins over two ranked teams, beating both Baylor and Ohio State in December.

Naz Hillmon leads the team in scoring at 20.1 points per game, with 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

Maryland leads the all-time series between these teams 10-1, including an 88-63 win last March when the teams played.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17500294
Women's College Basketball

