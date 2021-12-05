Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State at Iowa in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 9 Iowa hosts Michigan State in an intriguing women's hoops contest on Sunday.
    The Michigan State women's basketball team (6-3) will go on the road on Sunday to face No. 9 Iowa (4-1) for the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams.

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live Stream Michigan State at Iowa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hawkeyes had to pause the season and cancel three games because of COVID-19, and you should see some of the rust on Thursday when the team returned to the floor and lost 79-64 to Duke.

    Star sophomore guard Caitlin Clark struggled in that game, going 9-for-27 from the floor and just 1-for-13 from three. But even with the inefficiency, Clark finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

    As for Michigan State, the Spartans are coming off of a 76-71 loss to No. 24 Notre Dame on Thursday. The team is 12th in Division I in scoring offense but just 172nd in scoring defense, with Nia Clouden leading the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game.

    The Spartans are 0-2 against teams with a Her Hoop Stats rating in the top 100, with the Notre Dame loss as well as a loss to Fordham.

    The two teams split the season series last season. Iowa leads all-time 40-30.

