How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Women's College Basketball

Michigan State heads to Michigan looking to pull off another huge upset of the Wolverines. The Spartans took down the Wolverines 63-57 two weeks ago.

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

It was a huge win for Michigan State and snapped a two-game losing streak, but the Spartans couldn't make it two upsets in a row when they lost to Indiana two days later in Bloomington.

Thursday they will go for the season sweep and take down the No. 6 Wolverines.

Michigan was shocked by the Spartans in that game and didn't let it go as it was upset again the very next game at Northwestern in double overtime.

The two losses snapped an eight-game winning streak and had momentarily dropped the Wolverines from the top of the Big Ten.

Michigan, though, bounced back and got a huge 71-59 home win over No. 13 Maryland on Sunday.

The Terrapins had come in on a nine-game winning streak, but the Wolverines slowed them down and picked up win No. 21 on the year to climb back to the top of the Big Ten.

Thursday they will look to keep that momentum up and avenge the loss to the Spartans from two weeks ago.

