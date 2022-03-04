After defeating Purdue in the second round to reach the quarterfinals, Michigan State (15-14) takes on the top-seeded Ohio State (22-5) Buckeyes in the Big Ten tournament on Friday.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The No.19 Buckeyes went 14-4 in conference play this season to earn the top seed in the Big Ten tournament this spring, and are riding a three-game win streak heading into tournament play, including a recent victory over Michigan State in their final regular-season game.

Although the Spartans led briefly in the fourth quarter, Ohio State used a late 6-0 run to put the game out of reach, with Taylor Mikesell pacing the Buckeyes with 17 points and four rebounds.

On Thursday, senior guard Nia Clouden’s 23 points led Michigan State to a 73-69 win over Purdue in a contest that was close throughout with the largest lead only amassing seven points.

Ohio State looks to keep their record-setting run in Big Ten play this season alive by punching a ticket to the semifinals with a win over Michigan State on Friday.

