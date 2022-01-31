A pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference teams will meet in a women's college basketball game on Monday as Michigan Tech (11–6) takes on Northern Michigan (8–8).

How to Watch Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Northern Michigan is 6–3 at home this season but boasts just a 3–6 record in conference play. Included in that conference record was a 78–53 loss to Michigan Tech back in December.

As for Michigan Tech, the team is 6–3 in conference play, though it did lose to Northwood on Thursday and has now lost two of its last three, though one of those was an overtime loss to a ranked Grand Valley State program.

In the first meeting of these teams, Michigan Tech shot 54% from the floor, with Katelyn Meister leading the way with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting. She also added five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal. Ellie Mackay added 15 points on 7-for-16 shooting.

Northern Michigan shot just 30% in the loss. Makaylee Kuhn led the team with 19 points on 6-for-19 shooting and pulled down nine rebounds.

