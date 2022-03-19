Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan vs. American: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan Wolverines guard Danielle Rauch (23) reacts after drawing a foul during Thursday's NCAA Division I women's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 27, 2022, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh. Ceb Osuwb 0127 150

Watch to see the No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-6) and the No. 14 seed American Eagles (23-8) meet on Saturday at 3:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Michigan vs. American

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Crisler Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. American

  • The Wolverines record 73.1 points per game, 17.1 more points than the 56.0 the Eagles give up.
  • Michigan has a 22-4 record when putting up more than 56.0 points.
  • When American allows fewer than 73.1 points, it is 20-6.
  • The Eagles score an average of 60.0 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 61.9 the Wolverines allow.
  • When it scores more than 61.9 points, American is 11-1.
  • Michigan has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.0 points.
  • The Wolverines are college basketball's 33rd-ranked scoring team (73.1 PPG), while the Eagles allow the rank 30th in points per game (56.0) in college basketball play.
  • American is the nation's 264th-ranked offense (60.0 PPG), while Michigan is the 147th-ranked defense (61.9).

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Northwestern

L 71-69

Away

2/20/2022

Maryland

W 71-59

Home

2/24/2022

Michigan State

W 62-51

Home

2/27/2022

Iowa

L 104-80

Away

3/4/2022

Nebraska

L 76-73

Home

3/19/2022

American

-

Home

American Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Loyola (MD)

W 49-48

Away

3/2/2022

Lafayette

W 62-48

Home

3/7/2022

Lafayette

W 54-48

Home

3/10/2022

Boston University

W 70-48

Home

3/13/2022

Bucknell

W 65-54

Home

3/19/2022

Michigan

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

First Round: American at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
