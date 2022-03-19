How to Watch Michigan vs. American: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan Wolverines guard Danielle Rauch (23) reacts after drawing a foul during Thursday's NCAA Division I women's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 27, 2022, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh. Ceb Osuwb 0127 150

Watch to see the No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-6) and the No. 14 seed American Eagles (23-8) meet on Saturday at 3:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Michigan vs. American

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. American

The Wolverines record 73.1 points per game, 17.1 more points than the 56.0 the Eagles give up.

Michigan has a 22-4 record when putting up more than 56.0 points.

When American allows fewer than 73.1 points, it is 20-6.

The Eagles score an average of 60.0 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 61.9 the Wolverines allow.

When it scores more than 61.9 points, American is 11-1.

Michigan has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.0 points.

The Wolverines are college basketball's 33rd-ranked scoring team (73.1 PPG), while the Eagles allow the rank 30th in points per game (56.0) in college basketball play.

American is the nation's 264th-ranked offense (60.0 PPG), while Michigan is the 147th-ranked defense (61.9).

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Northwestern L 71-69 Away 2/20/2022 Maryland W 71-59 Home 2/24/2022 Michigan State W 62-51 Home 2/27/2022 Iowa L 104-80 Away 3/4/2022 Nebraska L 76-73 Home 3/19/2022 American - Home

American Schedule