How to Watch Michigan vs. American: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch to see the No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-6) and the No. 14 seed American Eagles (23-8) meet on Saturday at 3:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
How to Watch Michigan vs. American
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!
Key Stats for Michigan vs. American
- The Wolverines record 73.1 points per game, 17.1 more points than the 56.0 the Eagles give up.
- Michigan has a 22-4 record when putting up more than 56.0 points.
- When American allows fewer than 73.1 points, it is 20-6.
- The Eagles score an average of 60.0 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 61.9 the Wolverines allow.
- When it scores more than 61.9 points, American is 11-1.
- Michigan has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.0 points.
- The Wolverines are college basketball's 33rd-ranked scoring team (73.1 PPG), while the Eagles allow the rank 30th in points per game (56.0) in college basketball play.
- American is the nation's 264th-ranked offense (60.0 PPG), while Michigan is the 147th-ranked defense (61.9).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Northwestern
L 71-69
Away
2/20/2022
Maryland
W 71-59
Home
2/24/2022
Michigan State
W 62-51
Home
2/27/2022
Iowa
L 104-80
Away
3/4/2022
Nebraska
L 76-73
Home
3/19/2022
American
-
Home
American Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Loyola (MD)
W 49-48
Away
3/2/2022
Lafayette
W 62-48
Home
3/7/2022
Lafayette
W 54-48
Home
3/10/2022
Boston University
W 70-48
Home
3/13/2022
Bucknell
W 65-54
Home
3/19/2022
Michigan
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)