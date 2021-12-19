Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan vs Baylor in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan and Baylor meet on Sunday afternoon in the Hall of Fame Showcase in a rematch of a classic Sweet 16 matchup from last year in women's basketball.
    Michigan and Baylor played one of the best games in the NCAA Tournament last year in the Sweet 16. Baylor pulled out a 78-75 overtime win against the Wolverines in what was an instant classic.

    How to Watch Michigan vs Baylor in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Michigan vs Baylor game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Sunday, they meet again but this time in the Hall of Fame Showcase.with both teams again looking like they could make a run in the tournament.

    Baylor comes in on a six-game winning streak and sitting 9-1 on the year. The Bears' only loss came against No. 3 Maryland 79-76. They trailed for most of the game against the Terrapins and just couldn't finish a second-half comeback.

    Sunday, they get another shot at a Big Ten team when they take on a Michigan squad that has won three straight since losing to Louisville.

    The Wolverines had looked very good again this year as they are 10-1 on the season and outside of their game against Louisville, had been in control in every game.

    Michigan does have a big win against No. 16 Oregon State, but they are still looking for that huge win and beating Baylor would be it.

    This should be another great game and if we are lucky it will be just as intense as their Sweet 16 game from last year.

