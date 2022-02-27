Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Iowa in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 6 Michigan travels to No. 21 Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes on Sunday with a Big Ten title on the line.

Michigan wraps up its historic regular season on Sunday afternoon when it travels to Iowa. The Wolverines are looking to close out their first ever Big Ten Women's Basketball title with a win.

The Wolverines are currently one game up in the loss column on four teams and with a win would clinch the title. 

It has been an amazing year for Michigan, but it still has one more game to go and it won't be easy against an Iowa team that can score a lot of points.

Michigan outlasted the Wolverines the first time they played back on Feb. 6, winning 98-90.

Sunday, the Hawkeyes will look to avenge that loss and clinch at least a share of the title with a win.

Iowa has won three straight to put itself in this position, including a pair of wins against Indiana.

The Hawkeyes are led by Caitlin Clark, who scored 46 points the last time these two teams met.

The Big Ten has been one of the best conferences in the country this year and Sunday's game should be a great one.

