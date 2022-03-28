How to Watch the NCAA Elite Eight: Michigan vs Louisville

Michigan looks to avenge an earlier season loss to Louisville and make its first Final Four on Monday night.

This year, Michigan and Louisville have already met, and the Cardinals had little trouble with the Wolverines.

How to Watch the NCAA Sweet Elite Eight Michigan vs. Louisville in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

In Michigan's worst loss of the year, the Cardinals limited Naz Hillmon to just 12 points in the 70-48 win.

It was a dominating performance by Louisville, but the Wolverines will look to flip the script and pull off a big upset in its first Elite Eight appearance in program history.

It has been a historic year for the Wolverines, but Louisville is looking to end Michigan's fantastic run and make it back to the Final Four for the fourth time.

The Cardinals are looking to advance to the last weekend for the first time since 2018, and they feel like they have the team to compete for a national title this year.

Louisville easily beat Albany in the first round but had good games with Gonzaga and Tennessee in the last two rounds.

The Cardinals have survived and will now look to beat the Wolverines for a second time and make the Final Four.

