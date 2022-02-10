How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State in Women's College Basketball

Michigan travels to rival Michigan State on Thursday night looking to extend its eight-game winning streak.

Michigan climbed up to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll and once again made program history with the ranking. The Wolverines reached the fourth spot by beating No. 5 Indiana and No. 21 Iowa last week.

How to Watch Indiana at Michigan in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Indiana at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The wins made it three straight against ranked opponents and eight straight overall. They now find themselves in first place in the Big Ten at 10-1.

It has been a record-breaking year for the Wolverines, and they show no signs of slowing down.

Thursday they look to win their ninth straight game when they take on a Michigan State team that has lost two in a row.

The Spartans came into last week on a four-game winning streak but dropped back-to-back games to No. 17 Maryland and Minnesota.

The losses dropped the Spartans to 6-5 in the Big Ten and 12-10 overall.

Michigan State has played well against the bottom half of the conference but has yet to beat a ranked team this year.

Thursday the Spartans get a huge opportunity to get that first ranked win and pull off a huge upset of their bitter rivals.

Regional restrictions may apply.