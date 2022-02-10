How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michigan climbed up to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll and once again made program history with the ranking. The Wolverines reached the fourth spot by beating No. 5 Indiana and No. 21 Iowa last week.
Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022
Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
The wins made it three straight against ranked opponents and eight straight overall. They now find themselves in first place in the Big Ten at 10-1.
It has been a record-breaking year for the Wolverines, and they show no signs of slowing down.
Thursday they look to win their ninth straight game when they take on a Michigan State team that has lost two in a row.
The Spartans came into last week on a four-game winning streak but dropped back-to-back games to No. 17 Maryland and Minnesota.
The losses dropped the Spartans to 6-5 in the Big Ten and 12-10 overall.
Michigan State has played well against the bottom half of the conference but has yet to beat a ranked team this year.
Thursday the Spartans get a huge opportunity to get that first ranked win and pull off a huge upset of their bitter rivals.
