Michigan goes on the road Tuesday night looking to stay perfect in the Big Ten. The Wolverines beat Minnesota and Wisconsin in their first two conference games and then whipped rival Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Nebraska game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the Wolverines fifth straight after they suffered their only loss of the year to Louisville. Michigan has climbed into the Top 10, as it is ranked at No. 8, the highest it has ever been in program history.

Tuesday night they put that on the line against a Nebraska team that is coming off its first loss of the year. The Cornhuskers lost to Michigan State 72-69 on Thursday, snapping a 12-game winning streak to start the season.

It has been a great start to the season, but the loss to the Spartans was a huge upset. The loss dropped them to 1-1 in the Big Ten and they now face a huge test against a great Michigan team.

Regional restrictions may apply.