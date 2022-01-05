Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan and Nebraska hook up for a huge Big Ten showdown on Tuesday night.

    Michigan goes on the road Tuesday night looking to stay perfect in the Big Ten. The Wolverines beat Minnesota and Wisconsin in their first two conference games and then whipped rival Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

    How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in Women's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan at Nebraska game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win was the Wolverines fifth straight after they suffered their only loss of the year to Louisville. Michigan has climbed into the Top 10, as it is ranked at No. 8, the highest it has ever been in program history.

    Tuesday night they put that on the line against a Nebraska team that is coming off its first loss of the year. The Cornhuskers lost to Michigan State 72-69 on Thursday,  snapping a 12-game winning streak to start the season. 

    It has been a great start to the season, but the loss to the Spartans was a huge upset. The loss dropped them to 1-1 in the Big Ten and they now face a huge test against a great Michigan team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Michigan at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Eggs Over Easy
    entertainment

    How to Watch Eggs Over Easy

    4 minutes ago
    This Is Us
    entertainment

    How to Watch This Is Us Final Season Premiere

    4 minutes ago
    Abbott Elementary
    entertainment

    How to Watch Abbott Elementary Premiere

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball against the Iona Gaels in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State

    4 minutes ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Air Force at Colorado State

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas State

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Isaiah Maurice (14) reacts during the first half against New Orleans Privateers guard Troy Green (3) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

    4 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ralph Gonzales-Agee (35) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Clemson

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy