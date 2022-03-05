Michigan and Nebraska will meet on Friday night in the final quarterfinal match of the Big Ten's women's basketball conference tournament.

How to Watch Michigan vs Nebraska in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan is the three seed and is playing its first game of the tournament. The Wolverines lost 104-80 to Iowa in the regular-season finale, dropping the team to 13-4 in conference play. Ultimately, Michigan lost three of its final five games.

Sixth-seed Nebraska was 11-7 in conference play and defeated 14th-seed Illinois in the first round 92-74. The Cornhuskers ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak, including a win over Northwestern to cap off the regular season.

These teams met in January, with Nebraska winning 79-58. The Huskers held Michigan to eight points in the first quarter.

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski had 20 points and seven rebounds in the win, while Jaz Shelley added 12 points, 12 boards, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

On the Michigan side, star big Naz Hillmon was held to 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting. Emily Kiser led the Wolverines with 13 points.

