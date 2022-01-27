Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan heads to rival Ohio State on Thursday night for a Big Ten battle.

Michigan is enjoying its best season in program history and shows no signs of slowing down. The Wolverines have won five straight since dropping their only Big Ten game of the year at Nebraska.

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Ohio State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan has rolled along, picking up huge wins including a 69-49 demolition of then-No. 8 Maryland.

Thursday night the Wolverines will look to stay hot, as they try to beat Ohio State for the second time this year.

Michigan took down its hated rival 90-71 back on New Year's Eve. The Wolverines  built a 14 point halftime lead and then cruised in the second half.

The loss lit a fire under Ohio State, as the Buckeyes have not lost since. They have rolled off six straight wins.

One of those wins was last Thursday when they also took down Maryland. It has been an impressive run that has the Buckeyes 15-3 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten.

It's always a battle when these two teams play, and Thursday should be no exception.

Regional restrictions may apply.

