Michigan is enjoying its best season in program history and shows no signs of slowing down. The Wolverines have won five straight since dropping their only Big Ten game of the year at Nebraska.

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan has rolled along, picking up huge wins including a 69-49 demolition of then-No. 8 Maryland.

Thursday night the Wolverines will look to stay hot, as they try to beat Ohio State for the second time this year.

Michigan took down its hated rival 90-71 back on New Year's Eve. The Wolverines built a 14 point halftime lead and then cruised in the second half.

The loss lit a fire under Ohio State, as the Buckeyes have not lost since. They have rolled off six straight wins.

One of those wins was last Thursday when they also took down Maryland. It has been an impressive run that has the Buckeyes 15-3 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten.

It's always a battle when these two teams play, and Thursday should be no exception.

