How to Watch Michigan vs. South Dakota: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Intrust Bank Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Michigan vs. South Dakota
- The 72.8 points per game the Wolverines put up are 19.1 more points than the Coyotes allow (53.7).
- Michigan is 22-4 when scoring more than 53.7 points.
- South Dakota is 23-2 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Coyotes score an average of 69.1 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 60.7 the Wolverines allow.
- South Dakota is 22-2 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
- Michigan is 19-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.
- The Wolverines are at the 34th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (72.8 PPG), while the Coyotes allow the 10th-fewest points per game (53.7) in the nation.
- South Dakota's squad is currently the 83rd-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.1 PPG), while Michigan's team is 114th in points allowed per game (60.7).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Michigan State
W 62-51
Home
2/27/2022
Iowa
L 104-80
Away
3/4/2022
Nebraska
L 76-73
Home
3/19/2022
American
W 74-39
Home
3/21/2022
Villanova
W 64-49
Home
3/26/2022
South Dakota
-
Home
South Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Western Illinois
W 75-49
Home
3/7/2022
UMKC
W 81-67
Home
3/8/2022
South Dakota State
W 56-45
Away
3/18/2022
Ole Miss
W 75-61
Away
3/20/2022
Baylor
W 61-47
Away
3/26/2022
Michigan
-
Away
