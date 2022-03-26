Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan vs. South Dakota: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan Wolverines guard Danielle Rauch (23) reacts after drawing a foul during Thursday's NCAA Division I women's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 27, 2022, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Oh. Ceb Osuwb 0127 150

How to Watch Michigan vs. South Dakota

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Intrust Bank Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. South Dakota

  • The 72.8 points per game the Wolverines put up are 19.1 more points than the Coyotes allow (53.7).
  • Michigan is 22-4 when scoring more than 53.7 points.
  • South Dakota is 23-2 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Coyotes score an average of 69.1 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 60.7 the Wolverines allow.
  • South Dakota is 22-2 when it scores more than 60.7 points.
  • Michigan is 19-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.
  • The Wolverines are at the 34th spot in college basketball's scoring charts (72.8 PPG), while the Coyotes allow the 10th-fewest points per game (53.7) in the nation.
  • South Dakota's squad is currently the 83rd-ranked scoring team in college basketball (69.1 PPG), while Michigan's team is 114th in points allowed per game (60.7).

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Michigan State

W 62-51

Home

2/27/2022

Iowa

L 104-80

Away

3/4/2022

Nebraska

L 76-73

Home

3/19/2022

American

W 74-39

Home

3/21/2022

Villanova

W 64-49

Home

3/26/2022

South Dakota

-

Home

South Dakota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Western Illinois

W 75-49

Home

3/7/2022

UMKC

W 81-67

Home

3/8/2022

South Dakota State

W 56-45

Away

3/18/2022

Ole Miss

W 75-61

Away

3/20/2022

Baylor

W 61-47

Away

3/26/2022

Michigan

-

Away

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Regional Semifinal: South Dakota vs. Michigan

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

