Michigan vs. Villanova: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Villanova: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 7, 2022; Uncasville, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Michigan vs. Villanova

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Crisler Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Villanova

  • The Wolverines score 12.3 more points per game (73.1) than the Wildcats give up (60.8).
  • Michigan has a 22-2 record when scoring more than 60.8 points.
  • Villanova is 21-5 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
  • The Wildcats' 65.4 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 61.1 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
  • Villanova is 16-3 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
  • Michigan has a 17-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Wolverines are at the 34th spot in the nation's scoring charts (73.1 PPG), while the Wildcats allow the 117th-fewest points per game (60.8) in the nation.
  • Villanova's squad is currently the 150th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (65.4 PPG), while Michigan's team is 125th in points allowed per game (61.1).

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Maryland

W 71-59

Home

2/24/2022

Michigan State

W 62-51

Home

2/27/2022

Iowa

L 104-80

Away

3/4/2022

Nebraska

L 76-73

Home

3/19/2022

American

W 74-39

Home

3/21/2022

Villanova

-

Home

Villanova Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Xavier

W 58-49

Away

3/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 76-52

Home

3/6/2022

Seton Hall

W 64-55

Home

3/7/2022

UConn

L 70-40

Away

3/19/2022

BYU

W 61-57

Away

3/21/2022

Michigan

-

Away

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Second Round: Villanova at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
