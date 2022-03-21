Michigan vs. Villanova: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Villanova: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Villanova
- The Wolverines score 12.3 more points per game (73.1) than the Wildcats give up (60.8).
- Michigan has a 22-2 record when scoring more than 60.8 points.
- Villanova is 21-5 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
- The Wildcats' 65.4 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 61.1 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- Villanova is 16-3 when it scores more than 61.1 points.
- Michigan has a 17-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Wolverines are at the 34th spot in the nation's scoring charts (73.1 PPG), while the Wildcats allow the 117th-fewest points per game (60.8) in the nation.
- Villanova's squad is currently the 150th-ranked scoring team in college basketball (65.4 PPG), while Michigan's team is 125th in points allowed per game (61.1).
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Maryland
W 71-59
Home
2/24/2022
Michigan State
W 62-51
Home
2/27/2022
Iowa
L 104-80
Away
3/4/2022
Nebraska
L 76-73
Home
3/19/2022
American
W 74-39
Home
3/21/2022
Villanova
-
Home
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Xavier
W 58-49
Away
3/5/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 76-52
Home
3/6/2022
Seton Hall
W 64-55
Home
3/7/2022
UConn
L 70-40
Away
3/19/2022
BYU
W 61-57
Away
3/21/2022
Michigan
-
Away
How To Watch
March
21
2022
Second Round: Villanova at Michigan
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)