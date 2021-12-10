Michigan goes on the road to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers in its first Big Ten game of the year Thursday night.

Michigan heads to Wisconsin on Thursday night looking for its second straight win after it beat Akron by 39 points on Sunday. The win got the Wolverines back in the win column after they lost their first game of the year against Louisville.

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Wisconsin game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines dropped a spot in the latest AP Poll to No. 13 after the loss, but they are still 8-1 and one of the best teams in the Big Ten.

Thursday night, they look to prove it, as they open up conference play at a Wisconsin team that is 2-7 on the year.

The Badgers opened Big Ten play on Sunday when they lost to Northwestern, 61-49. It was the third straight loss for Wisconsin, as they have struggled in the early part of the year.

Thursday night the Badgers hope they can change their fortunes and pull off a huge upset of Michigan. They will need to play their best game of the year if they want to get the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.