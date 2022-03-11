The second semifinal of the Conference USA Tournament will see Middle Tennessee State battle Louisiana Tech today.

Louisiana Tech (20-10), the top team in the western division of Conference USA, takes on Middle Tennessee State, the second-best team in the regular season in the (23-6) eastern division of the conference. This is the first game of the season between these conference rivals because of the split divisions in Conference USA, with the winner advancing on to the championship game of the tournament.

How to Watch C-USA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch C-USA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lady Raiders advance to this semifinal game with a 70-50 one-sided win against Southern Mississippi behind 23 points from Kseeniya Malashka:

This season, the Lady Raiders are playing a very team-oriented brand of basketball with Malashka leading the team with 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals plus blocks in only 19.8 minutes per game.

She has been as efficient and effective as any player in the country this season.

To balance out the offense, Courtney Whiston adds in 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and Dor Saar fills up the stat sheet with 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

On the other side for the Lady Techsters, they have a two-headed monster in Keiunna Walker (18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists) and Anna Larr Robinson (15.0 points and 8.6 rebounds) pacing the team.

Both players play heavy minutes and carry a heavy load for the west leading Lady Techsters.

The winner here will face the winner of Charlotte and North Texas who are battling it out currently in the other semifinal. This season, the Lady Raiders are 2-0 against Charlotte and 1-0 against North Texas while the Lady Techsters are 2-0 against North Texas and 0-1 against Charlotte.

Regional restrictions may apply.