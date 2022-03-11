Skip to main content

How to Watch C-USA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech in Women’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second semifinal of the Conference USA Tournament will see Middle Tennessee State battle Louisiana Tech today.

Louisiana Tech (20-10), the top team in the western division of Conference USA, takes on Middle Tennessee State, the second-best team in the regular season in the (23-6) eastern division of the conference. This is the first game of the season between these conference rivals because of the split divisions in Conference USA, with the winner advancing on to the championship game of the tournament.

How to Watch C-USA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch C-USA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech in Women’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lady Raiders advance to this semifinal game with a 70-50 one-sided win against Southern Mississippi behind 23 points from Kseeniya Malashka:

This season, the Lady Raiders are playing a very team-oriented brand of basketball with Malashka leading the team with 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals plus blocks in only 19.8 minutes per game.

She has been as efficient and effective as any player in the country this season.

To balance out the offense, Courtney Whiston adds in 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and Dor Saar fills up the stat sheet with 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

On the other side for the Lady Techsters, they have a two-headed monster in Keiunna Walker (18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists) and Anna Larr Robinson (15.0 points and 8.6 rebounds) pacing the team.

Both players play heavy minutes and carry a heavy load for the west leading Lady Techsters.

The winner here will face the winner of Charlotte and North Texas who are battling it out currently in the other semifinal. This season, the Lady Raiders are 2-0 against Charlotte and 1-0 against North Texas while the Lady Techsters are 2-0 against North Texas and 0-1 against Charlotte.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Florida won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to go after the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Rockets

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Heat

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
USATSI_17856131
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Grizzlies

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
USATSI_17863172
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Pelicans

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for a way around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for a way around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17709985
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch C-USA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech in Women's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy