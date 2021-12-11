Skip to main content
    How to Watch Minnesota-Duluth vs. Minnesota in Women's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Friday night, No. 10 Minnesota-Duluth went on the road and upset No. 6 Minnesota with a 3-2 win. Saturday, the Bulldogs will go for the sweep against their WCHA opponent.
    Author:

    Western Collegiate Hockey Conference and in-state rivals Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota face each other Friday and Saturday in a weekend doubleheader. The 10th-ranked Bulldogs pulled off a 3-2 win Friday night and will look to sweep the sixth-ranked Golden Gophers when the teams meet again on Saturday afternoon.

    How to Watch Minnesota-Duluth vs. Minnesota Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream Minnesota-Duluth vs. Minnesota on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Friday night's win, Minnesota-Duluth responded almost immediately to a Minnesota goal that tied the game in the third period, retaking the lead. Fifth-year forward Elizabeth Giguere scored what ended up being the winning goal, and is now second on the team with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 15 games. 

    Senior forward Gabbie Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs and has a team-high 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) this year. 

    With Friday's win, Minnesota-Duluth is now 10-6 on the season and 8-5 in conference play. The Bulldogs have won three of their last four games.

    Minnesota enters Saturday with a 13-5-1 record overall and an 8-4-1 mark in conference. The Golden Gophers are led by senior forward Taylor Heise, who has 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 19 games this year.

    Saturday's face-off in Minneapolis is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, catch the action on the Big Ten Network.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Minnesota-Duluth vs. Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    4:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
