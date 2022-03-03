Minnesota and Northwestern open the evening session of the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

Minnesota comes into the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday on a two-game winning streak after beating Illinois and Penn State to wrap up the regular season.

How to Watch Minnesota vs Northwestern in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Minnesota vs Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The consecutive wins helped the Golden Gophers finish 14-16 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten. One of those wins was three weeks ago when they beat Northwestern 74-68. It was a big win for Minnesota and one it hopes to duplicate on Thursday evening.

The Wildcats come into the tournament on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and desperately need to avenge that loss to the Gophers and get a big win.

Northwestern has won five of their last eight games to get back to .500 in the Big Ten at 8-8 and put itself in a position to make the tournament.

The Wildcats can't afford to lose to Minnesota if the want to keep those hopes alive.

This should be a good game between rivals with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals where they will play either Illinois or Nebraska on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.