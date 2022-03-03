Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota vs Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota and Northwestern open the evening session of the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

Minnesota comes into the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday on a two-game winning streak after beating Illinois and Penn State to wrap up the regular season.

How to Watch Minnesota vs Northwestern in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Minnesota vs Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The consecutive wins helped the Golden Gophers finish 14-16 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten. One of those wins was three weeks ago when they beat Northwestern 74-68. It was a big win for Minnesota and one it hopes to duplicate on Thursday evening.

The Wildcats come into the tournament on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and desperately need to avenge that loss to the Gophers and get a big win.

Northwestern has won five of their last eight games to get back to .500 in the Big Ten at 8-8 and put itself in a position to make the tournament.

The Wildcats can't afford to lose to Minnesota if the want to keep those hopes alive.

This should be a good game between rivals with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals where they will play either Illinois or Nebraska on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Minnesota vs Northwestern in Women's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MINNESOTA WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota vs Northwestern

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17810427
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch ACC Tournament, Second Round: Duke vs. Miami

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
USATSI_17773321
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, Second Quarterfinal: Oregon State vs. Stanford

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17724205
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Morgan State at Coppin State in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Jose State Spartans forward Shon Robinson (2) shoots the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) and forward Abu Kigab (24) in the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Jose State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Bonaventure vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) drives the ball around Bowling Green Falcons guard Daeqwon Plowden (25) during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Kent State Golden Flashes guard Sincere Carry (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kent State vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Dec 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots the ball over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy