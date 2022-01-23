Skip to main content

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both Mississippi State and Arkansas will look to get to .500 in SEC conference play when they square off on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulldogs and Razorbacks both have a 2-3 conference record. MSU lost a close one to Georgia, while Arkansas is coming off a win against Alabama.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas in Women's College Basketball today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live Stream Mississippi State vs. Arkansas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Razorbacks got a 99-71 win at Alabama on Thursday evening. Arkansas (11-6) shot a season-high 59% from the floor, including 15-for-29 from three-point range. Amber Ramirez led the Razorbacks offensive charge, scoring 19 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists. She had help from Makayla Daniels and freshman Samara Spencer who each added 18 points. 

Spencer hit four three-pointers and her 18 points nearly matched her total in the Razorbacks' first four SEC games combined (19). 

The Bulldogs (11-6) erased a 20-point halftime deficit to take a lead late, but eventually fell 66-63 at No. 13 Georgia on Thursday. Rickea Jackson, who leads the SEC averaging 21.2 points per game, had 27 points in the loss.

Mississippi State has played through COVID-19 issues, notching a pair of SEC wins despite having just seven players available in one game and eight in another. Jackson didn't play in either of those games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

