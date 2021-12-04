Oklahoma and Mississippi State meet Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in this women's college basketball showdown.

A pair of 6-1 women's college basketball teams are set to meet on Saturday in Norman, as Oklahoma will host Mississippi State as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

How to Watch Mississippi State at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream Mississippi State at Oklahoma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams have similar resumes, as both have lost to the best team it has faced and defeated the other six.

For Mississippi State, that means a 64-48 loss to Michigan but wins over a pair of teams that rank in the top 100 in Her Hoop Stats rating in South Dakota State and Dayton.

For the Sooners, that means a 98-93 loss to Oregon but wins over top 100 HHS rating teams Buffalo and South Dakota.

The Bulldogs rank 13th in points per game this season and 22nd in average margin. Rickea Jackson is averaging a team-high 23.2 points per game on 44% shooting, while Middle Tennessee transfer Anastasia Hayes is averaging 14.3 points per game.

Oklahoma is third in points per game at 87.1 but ranks 317th in scoring defense. Three Sooners — Taylor Robertson, Ana Llanusa and Madi Williams average at least 16 points per game, while Williams also pulling down 7.4 rebounds per contest.

This is the second meeting of these programs, with Oklahoma winning in 2017.

Regional restrictions may apply.