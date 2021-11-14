Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Mississippi Valley State at Ole Miss in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Future WNBA first round pick Shakira Austin leads Ole Miss against Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.
    Ole Miss (0-1) will look to avoid its second upset in a row on Sunday against Mississippi Valley State, which will be playing its first game of the season.

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network

    Live Stream Mississippi Valley State at Ole Miss on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ole Miss is led by Shakira Austin, a surefire first-rounder and a potential lottery pick in next spring's WNBA Draft. 

    But Austin was held in check by Belmont in a 62-50 loss earlier in the week, scoring just five points on 2-for-9 shooting. Madison Scott led the team with 16 points, but was one of just two Ole Miss players to score in double figures in the loss. The team as a whole shot 32.2% from the field and missed all five of its three-point attempts.

    As for Mississippi Valley State, the team hasn't played an actual game yet, but was 1-1 in exhibitions. Picked to finish last in the SWAC, the Devilettes were just 4-16 last season.

    Per Her Hoop Stats, the team ranked 310th in points per game and 329th in margin per game last year, with the only real positive being that the team managed to get to the foul line effectively.

    Ole Miss has won 12 games in a row against Mississippi Valley State, including an 86-46 win last December.

