Saturday will be the first game of the season between Missouri and Florida in women’s basketball.

The final game in the SEC this year for Missouri (17-11) and No. 15 Florida (20-8), pitting the team with the biggest win of the year and one that is looking to get back on track after two straight losses. Earlier this year, the Tigers became the first and only team to beat No. 1 South Carolina, but since then, have been up-and-down but are another good team in the deepest conference in the country.

How to Watch Missouri at Florida in Women’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Gators are on a two-game losing streak after falling to No. 11 LSU (61-66) in a close game down the stretch:

Before their two-game losing streak, the Gators were on a roll having won five games in a row and 10 of their last 11 games, with huge wins over five ranked opponents.

Since then, they dropped two games to No. 11 LSU (61-66) and Vanderbilt (59-63).

On the other side for the Tigers, they have gone 5-9 since the upset win over the Gamecocks with six losses by 14-plus points and seven overall by double figures, really struggling to get wins against their conference rivals.

The Tigers have been very inconsistent this year, but have the firepower and grit to upset any team in the conference on their best day.

For the Gators, they built their season on upsets after a 10-5 start, sneaking up on teams with their strong offense and energy.

This should be a huge game for both teams with conference seeding and tournament seeding on the line for the winner.

