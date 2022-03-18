Missouri State vs. Florida State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Florida State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Diamond Johnson (0) shoots over Florida State Seminoles guard Sara Bejedi (4) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the Missouri State Lady Bears (24-7) aim to earn a place in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four matchup with the Florida State Seminoles (17-13) on Thursday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Florida State

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Florida State

  • The 65.2 points per game the Lady Bears score are just 3.6 more points than the Seminoles give up (61.6).
  • Missouri State is 18-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.
  • Florida State has a 13-3 record when allowing fewer than 65.2 points.
  • The Seminoles' 65.8 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 53.7 the Lady Bears give up.
  • Florida State is 16-9 when it scores more than 53.7 points.
  • Missouri State has a 21-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.8 points.
  • The Lady Bears are the nation's 156th-ranked scoring team (65.2 PPG), while the Seminoles rank 142nd in points per game allowed (61.6) in the country.
  • The 143rd-ranked scoring college basketball team (65.8 PPG) is Florida State, while the Missouri State squad ranks 10th in the nation defensively (53.7 PPG).

Missouri State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Indiana State

W 72-65

Home

3/3/2022

Valparaiso

W 66-46

Away

3/5/2022

Loyola Chicago

L 60-42

Away

3/11/2022

Drake

W 63-49

Home

3/12/2022

Northern Iowa

L 63-57

Home

3/17/2022

Florida State

-

Home

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

North Carolina

L 64-49

Home

2/24/2022

Georgia Tech

W 65-63

Home

2/27/2022

Pittsburgh

W 57-52

Away

3/3/2022

Boston College

W 63-58

Away

3/4/2022

NC State

L 84-54

Away

3/17/2022

Missouri State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Four: Florida State vs. Missouri State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
