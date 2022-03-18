Missouri State vs. Florida State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Florida State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the Missouri State Lady Bears (24-7) aim to earn a place in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four matchup with the Florida State Seminoles (17-13) on Thursday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM.
How to Watch Missouri State vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Florida State
- The 65.2 points per game the Lady Bears score are just 3.6 more points than the Seminoles give up (61.6).
- Missouri State is 18-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.
- Florida State has a 13-3 record when allowing fewer than 65.2 points.
- The Seminoles' 65.8 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 53.7 the Lady Bears give up.
- Florida State is 16-9 when it scores more than 53.7 points.
- Missouri State has a 21-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.8 points.
- The Lady Bears are the nation's 156th-ranked scoring team (65.2 PPG), while the Seminoles rank 142nd in points per game allowed (61.6) in the country.
- The 143rd-ranked scoring college basketball team (65.8 PPG) is Florida State, while the Missouri State squad ranks 10th in the nation defensively (53.7 PPG).
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Indiana State
W 72-65
Home
3/3/2022
Valparaiso
W 66-46
Away
3/5/2022
Loyola Chicago
L 60-42
Away
3/11/2022
Drake
W 63-49
Home
3/12/2022
Northern Iowa
L 63-57
Home
3/17/2022
Florida State
-
Home
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
North Carolina
L 64-49
Home
2/24/2022
Georgia Tech
W 65-63
Home
2/27/2022
Pittsburgh
W 57-52
Away
3/3/2022
Boston College
W 63-58
Away
3/4/2022
NC State
L 84-54
Away
3/17/2022
Missouri State
-
Away
