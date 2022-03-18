Missouri State vs. Florida State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Florida State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Diamond Johnson (0) shoots over Florida State Seminoles guard Sara Bejedi (4) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the Missouri State Lady Bears (24-7) aim to earn a place in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four matchup with the Florida State Seminoles (17-13) on Thursday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM.

How to Watch Missouri State vs. Florida State

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Watch women's college basketball for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV!

Key Stats for Missouri State vs. Florida State

The 65.2 points per game the Lady Bears score are just 3.6 more points than the Seminoles give up (61.6).

Missouri State is 18-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Florida State has a 13-3 record when allowing fewer than 65.2 points.

The Seminoles' 65.8 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 53.7 the Lady Bears give up.

Florida State is 16-9 when it scores more than 53.7 points.

Missouri State has a 21-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.8 points.

The Lady Bears are the nation's 156th-ranked scoring team (65.2 PPG), while the Seminoles rank 142nd in points per game allowed (61.6) in the country.

The 143rd-ranked scoring college basketball team (65.8 PPG) is Florida State, while the Missouri State squad ranks 10th in the nation defensively (53.7 PPG).

Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Indiana State W 72-65 Home 3/3/2022 Valparaiso W 66-46 Away 3/5/2022 Loyola Chicago L 60-42 Away 3/11/2022 Drake W 63-49 Home 3/12/2022 Northern Iowa L 63-57 Home 3/17/2022 Florida State - Home

Florida State Schedule