How to Watch Missouri State vs Ohio State in the Women's NCAA Tournament

Missouri State heads to Ohio State for the first round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday afternoon

Missouri State has already slain one major conference team and will be looking to do it again on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch the First Round Missouri State vs Ohio State in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Bears took down Florida State 61-50 on Thursday night in a First Four game to earn a trip to No. 6 Ohio State for a first-round game.

They were coming off a loss in the MVC tournament when they were knocked off by Northern Iowa 63-57. The loss to the Panthers was their second in three games, but they got back on track and look good against the Seminoles.

Now the Bears must take on the high-powered Buckeyes in the first round.

The Buckeyes come into the tournament 23-6, but were beat by Indiana 70-62 in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

The loss to the Hoosiers snapped a four-game winning streak and was just its third loss in the last 17 games.

Ohio State can score, but have trouble on defense at times this year and will need to be better if it wants to make a run in the tournament.

First, though, the Buckeyes will look to get by a pesky Missouri State team on Saturday afternoon.

