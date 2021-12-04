The Tigers and Bears meet in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

No. 5 Baylor (7-1) will face Missouri (8-0) on Saturday as part of this year's Big 12/SEC Challenge.

How to Watch Missouri at Baylor in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream Missouri at Baylor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The undefeated Tigers haven't faced the toughest schedule with the team's opponents having a combined winning percentage of 47.7%.

Missouri is 26th in points per game. Alijah Blackwell leads the team in scoring at 16.5 PPG on 51.1% shooting, including a 60.9% mark on two-point attempts.

As for Baylor, the Bears suffered a three-point defeat to No. 8 Maryland. The Bears aren't dominating teams like they have in past, but Nicki Collen's team is 21st in average margin per game and 29th in points per 100 possessions. The team has seen an uptick in three-point attempts, with 26.5% of the team's points coming from three after just 13% did last year.

NaLyssa Smith leads the Bears in scoring at 19.3 PPG on 53.3% shooting. She also grabs 13.1 rebounds per game.

Missouri hasn't won in Waco since 1990. This is the first time these teams have met since Missouri left the Big 12.

Regional restrictions may apply.