Can the Missouri Tigers swing for the fences for another upset over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers?

Sometimes you get the win of the season for yourself and the whole sport and that catapults you to new heights. It pushes you to a new level and you ride that like a Hollywood script to the finish line. Other times it does not. This season Missouri (16-7) is experiencing the latter of those two descriptions after upsetting No. 1 ranked South Carolina (70-69) they have gone 4-5 and looked very average in the process, something No. 13 Tennessee (19-4) looks to take advantage of tonight.

How to Watch Missouri at Tennessee today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Tigers have gone 4-5 since their huge win over No. 1 South Carolina and could use that magic today against a very strong Lady Volunteers team.

Since that win over the Gamecocks, it has been tough for the Tigers, but not all bad. They have wins over Auburn (72-63), Vanderbilt (66-52), Texas A&M (78-69), and Alabama (77-61).

However, those teams make up four of the five bottom slots in the SEC standings.

They play the ranked fairly well and give themselves a shot, but the Tigers are losing to unranked teams by a margin of 17.25 points per game.

For the Lady Volunteers, they were just in the top five in women’s college hoops, then after dropping three of four games they find themselves reeling, looking for answers.

In those losses, they were run out of the gym by unranked Florida (84-59) and No. 10 Connecticut (75-56), while falling apart in the final period against Auburn (71-61).

Both teams need a win today to get back on track in a very competitive SEC that features some of the best teams in the country.

