Skip to main content

How to Watch Missouri at Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the Missouri Tigers swing for the fences for another upset over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers?

Sometimes you get the win of the season for yourself and the whole sport and that catapults you to new heights. It pushes you to a new level and you ride that like a Hollywood script to the finish line. Other times it does not. This season Missouri (16-7) is experiencing the latter of those two descriptions after upsetting No. 1 ranked South Carolina (70-69) they have gone 4-5 and looked very average in the process, something No. 13 Tennessee (19-4) looks to take advantage of tonight.

How to Watch Missouri at Tennessee today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Watch Missouri at Tennessee online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers have gone 4-5 since their huge win over No. 1 South Carolina and could use that magic today against a very strong Lady Volunteers team.

Since that win over the Gamecocks, it has been tough for the Tigers, but not all bad. They have wins over Auburn (72-63), Vanderbilt (66-52), Texas A&M (78-69), and Alabama (77-61).

However, those teams make up four of the five bottom slots in the SEC standings.

They play the ranked fairly well and give themselves a shot, but the Tigers are losing to unranked teams by a margin of 17.25 points per game.

For the Lady Volunteers, they were just in the top five in women’s college hoops, then after dropping three of four games they find themselves reeling, looking for answers.

In those losses, they were run out of the gym by unranked Florida (84-59) and No. 10 Connecticut (75-56), while falling apart in the final period against Auburn (71-61).

Both teams need a win today to get back on track in a very competitive SEC that features some of the best teams in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Missouri at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Missouri Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Tennessee

38 seconds ago
michigan women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State in Women's College Basketball

38 seconds ago
boston college women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Boston College

30 minutes ago
miami women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Notre Dame

30 minutes ago
wagner
College Basketball

How to Watch Mount St. Mary's at Wagner

1 hour ago
towson
College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Towson

1 hour ago
chris-paul-devin-booker
SI Guide

Suns, Bucks Meet in Phoenix in Post-Deadline Clash

2 hours ago
nantes
Coupe de France

How to Watch Nantes vs. Bastia in Canada

3 hours ago
liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs Leicester City

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy